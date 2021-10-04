Menu

Canada

Kitchener-Waterloo home prices reach record highs in September

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:43 pm
Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. The number of homes sold in Toronto and the surrounding area fell in 2018, along with the number of new listings hitting the market, as homebuyers and sellers grappled with a new reality of higher interest rates and stricter mortgage rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. The number of homes sold in Toronto and the surrounding area fell in 2018, along with the number of new listings hitting the market, as homebuyers and sellers grappled with a new reality of higher interest rates and stricter mortgage rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.

For the first time in several months, home prices took a massive jump in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, according to local realtors.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors says that the average home sold for $792,599, which is a 24.2-per cent increase over a month earlier when the average home price stood at $753,296.

This is also well above the previous high water mark of $765,393, which was recorded in March.

Read more: Canadian real estate highly vulnerable thanks to price hikes, overvaluations: CMHC

“Home prices reached all new highs in September,“ KWAR president Nicole Pohl stated.

“And while there is a growing call to add more transparency to how real estate is traded in Ontario, the brutal reality of this market is that supply is simply not keeping up with demand and that is what is driving up prices.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of new home listings will have played a large factor as KWAR says there were 506 homes sold last month, which is 5.9 per cent less than August, which is normally a quiet month.

It is also 32.1 per cent less than a year earlier, although KWAR president Nicole Pohl says it is still well above the average September.

“While the total number of homes sold last month was down considerably compared to last September, it can still be considered an above average month of activity when we remember that last September smashed any previous September for number of sales,” she stated.

Read more: Condo insurance costs soared in parts of Canada in the past year. Here’s why

“In fact, I would say we are on track for setting a record number of annual sales in 2021.”

The sales included 267 detached homes, which fetched an average price of $792,599, also a new record for the Kitchener-Waterloo market.

