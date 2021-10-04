Another 11 COVID-19 cases announced in Waterloo Region Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 11 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, marking the second straight day in which fewer than 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region.

It lifts the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 19,722 but also drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 17.14. A week ago, the average was 22.4.

After the COVID-19-related death toll reached 300 on Sunday, there were no new deaths reported in the area on Monday. There has been one victim in October after 10 were announced last month.

Another 15 people were also cleared of the virus, as the total number of resolved cases has risen to 19,244.

This leaves the area with 176 active COVID-19 cases, including seven patients in area hospitals, four of which are in intensive care.

The region still has six active COVID-19 outbreaks, three of which are in area schools.

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 866,467 vaccinations given in the area, which is 3,198 more than it reported on Friday.

It says 428,231 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 2,228 more than was reported on Friday.

This means 72.72 per cent of all residents have had two jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine, a number that climbs to 84.85 per cent when discounting those who are under the age of 12 and therefore ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 588,612.

According to Monday’s report, 85 cases were recorded in Toronto, 88 in Peel Region and 46 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,754 as two more deaths were recorded.

—with files from Global News’ Jessica Patton