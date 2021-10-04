Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving causing death in Kawartha Lakes collision in November 2020

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 12:56 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a driver involved in a fatal collision in November 2020 near Woodville. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a driver involved in a fatal collision in November 2020 near Woodville. OPP

A Durham area man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes in November 2020.

According to OPP, around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Simcoe Street, south of Thorah Concession Road 1, just three kilometres west of the village of Woodville, or 30 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

The collision claimed the life of Richard Harris, 18, of Brock Township, who was a passenger in one the vehicles, OPP said.

One of the drivers was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Brock Township teen dies following 2-vehicle collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Monday said the driver of the vehicle Harris was travelling in has been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Landon Robbins, 19, of Cannington, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father' Impaired driving charges laid in collision that killed southern Alberta father
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagFatal Crash tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes tagImpaired Driving Causing Death tagSimcoe Street tagWoodville tagBrock Township tagfatal impaired crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers