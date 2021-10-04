Man charged with impaired driving causing death in Kawartha Lakes collision in November 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A Durham area man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes in November 2020.

According to OPP, around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Simcoe Street, south of Thorah Concession Road 1, just three kilometres west of the village of Woodville, or 30 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

The collision claimed the life of Richard Harris, 18, of Brock Township, who was a passenger in one the vehicles, OPP said.

One of the drivers was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Monday said the driver of the vehicle Harris was travelling in has been arrested.

Landon Robbins, 19, of Cannington, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.