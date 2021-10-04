Menu

Canada

Christmas 2021: Gift of Lights drive-thru display returns to Bingemans in November

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 11:37 am
The Gift of Lights features two tunnels you can drive through. View image in full screen
The Gift of Lights features two tunnels you can drive through. Bingemans

The Gift of Lights is returning to Bingemans to ring in the holidays once again this year beginning on Nov. 13.

The drive-thru event allows families to travel through over 2.5 kilometres of twinkling light displays as they listen to Christmas music on the FM dial.

“As we did last year, Gift of Lights will be timed and ticketed, it’s a great option for those who are looking to venture out in a safe and socially distant way this holiday season, limited quantities of tickets are available and must be purchased in advance,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman stated.

Now in its sixth year, the Gift of Lights runs through the park’s grounds, featuring more than 300 static and animated light displays, with over a million twinkling lights.

“You will not be disappointed with this holiday experience that has become a part of so many people’s holiday traditions,” Bingeman promised.

“We encourage you to share your experience on your social feeds with the hashtag #GiftofLightsKW.”

Once again, visitors will travel through two light tunnels, with each being over 150 feet long.

The first cars will travel down the path on Nov. 13 while the lights will remain up until Jan. 9.

The park will be open holidays and again this year there will be special walk-through events.

