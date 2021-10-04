Menu

Canada

New Brunswick coroner’s inquest into fatal shooting of Rodney Levi hears 911 calls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2021 11:16 am
Rodney Levi, shown in this undated photo, was shot and killed by police June 12, 2020,. View image in full screen
Rodney Levi, shown in this undated photo, was shot and killed by police June 12, 2020,. Submitted

A coroner’s inquest into the RCMP fatal shooting of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick is hearing the 911 calls and police radio transmissions from June 12, 2020.

Rodney Levi was shot dead by police on that day in Sunny Corner, N.B., after officers responded to a complaint about a disturbance at a home.

Two members of the MacLeod family, who lived at the home, are heard in the audio recordings telling a 911 dispatcher that Levi appears to be under the influence of something and armed with two kitchen knives.

Read more: N.B. coroner’s inquest shown video of fatal RCMP shooting of First Nations man

Police radio transmissions were also played at the inquest today, in which an officer is heard saying, “shots fired, shots fired,” and “we need medics here now.”

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting was investigated by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, which submitted a report to New Brunswick prosecutors in December. The BEI probed the killing because New Brunswick doesn’t have an independent police watchdog.

New Brunswick prosecutors determined the officers on the scene believed Levi was using force against them and were justified in shooting him.

Click to play video: 'Inquest witness says community policing could have saved Rodney Levi' Inquest witness says community policing could have saved Rodney Levi
Inquest witness says community policing could have saved Rodney Levi

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
