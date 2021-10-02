Okanagan Sun gearing up for 1st home game later this month

Send this page to someone via email

At long last, the Okanagan Sun will finally be playing in front of their hometown fans.

Next weekend, the Kamloops Broncos will visit the Apple Bowl in Kelowna to play the Sun.

It will be Okanagan’s first home game since 2019 after the B.C. Football Conference cancelled the 2020 season.

The Sun are off to a solid start in 2021, having won three of four games. However, due to rules set down by Interior Health, the Sun have yet to play at home this season.

“On the road is a challenging way to start the season,” said Jamie Boreham, head coach of the Okanagan Sun. “But I think we learned a lot about ourselves.

“We got to learn through mistakes and adversity, and getting through challenges. That’s good; it’s good for learning, it’s good for development. It’s teaching that just because something isn’t perfect for us, we can find ways to get through it.”

In celebration of hosting their first home game in 733 days — and 40 years as part of the community — the home opener is going to be on the house for the first 2,000 fans.

Skogie’s Car Wash and Safeway are sponsoring the game, and they’ll be offering a free hot dog and soda as well. Kickoff is at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Apple Bowl.

“There’s a different feeling when you play at home,” said Boreham. “That feeling of being at home for the next bunch of weeks is pretty neat.

“I hope the guys really embrace that feeling on the field, in the community and on game days.”

In between then, though, is another road game on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. in Kamloops.

