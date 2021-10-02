McMaster Marauders even record at 1-and-1 after win over Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster Marauders dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, en route to a 34-13 win over Waterloo Warriors at Ron Joyce Stadium.

Marauders quarterback Andreas Dueck threw touchdown passes of eight and three yards to Liam Putt as well as an eight yarder to Chase Arseneau.

The other Marauder major came on the Marauders opening drive — a one-yard run from Cameron Guest.

Adam Preocanin connected on field goals of 30 and 39 yards.

The Marauders’ defence caused four Waterloo turnovers, an interception by Joshua Cumber, a fumble recovery and two turnovers on downs.

With the win, McMaster moves to 1-1, while Waterloo falls to 2-1.

The game was played with McMaster head coach Stefan Ptaszek in the press box. He was serving a one-game suspension due to a complaint filed after the Marauders sang their victory song when they defeated Western in the 2019 Yates Cup.

McMaster plays in Windsor next Saturday then return home on October 16 to host Laurier.

CHML coverage of that game begins at 1:00 p.m.