Kingfisher Interpretive Centre in North Okanagan up for national award

A small environmental education endeavour in the Okanagan is in the running to receive some big recognition from a national museum.

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society near Enderby is one of four finalists for the Canadian Museum of Nature’s community action award.

The interpretive centre started in 1981 and has been a leader in salmon conservation.

This week, a class of Grade 4 and 5 students from Hillview Elementary in Vernon toured the centre.

“Fabulous program,” said Hillview Elementary teacher Liesha Jolly.

“It’s actually hard to get into because so many schools want to come out here.”

The centre has taught outdoor discovery as a means of fostering stewardship of the environment to more than 40,000 people — many of them children.

“We use salmon as the vehicle to transport information to these young minds,” said Shona Bruce of the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society.

It’s an incredible legacy for a grass-roots society that started as a way to help revive struggling Shuswap River chinook stocks.

And now, the Canadian Museum of Nature has recognized the centre for its efforts by naming it as one of four finalists for its 2021 Nature Inspiration Awards.

“These awards are designed to help recognize Canadians that are showing leadership in connecting people with nature and helping to preserve and protect it,” said Dan Smythe of the Canadian Museum of Nature.

The Kingfisher Centre is up for the Community Action award, which is tailored towards smaller groups that don’t often receive recognition on a national level.

“What really impressed the judges in terms of Kingfisher,” said Smythe, “is that they really go above and beyond in terms of outreach and education.”

Understandably, the people involved with the centre were thrilled at hearing the news. The grand prize is $5,000, with each winner giving the prize to a nature-themed program of their choice.

The Canadian Museum of Nature’s national inspiration awards will be announced Nov. 24.

