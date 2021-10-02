Menu

Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: 'It's been hard'

Environment

RDCO issues water-fee relief for residents affected by White Rock Lake wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 2:09 pm
The amendments are for the Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun water systems. View image in full screen
The amendments are for the Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun water systems. Getty Images

Central Okanagan residents affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire are getting some financial relief from the regional district.

This week, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the regional board had adopted amendments to provide some partial water fee relief.

The amendments are for the Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun water systems.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire caused an estimated $77M in insurance damage

“With the changes, customers of these water systems do not have to pay the basic user and consumption fees portion of utility bills from August 1 through September 30,” said the RDCO.

In addition, the RDCO said the regional board also approved waiving fees for demolition and temporary building permits for residents affected by the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, the board also approved extending a permit allowing a recreational vehicle as a temporary dwelling from one to two years. The recreational vehicle, however, has to be on a property that is actively under post-wildfire construction.

Click to play video: '‘Everything’s gone’: Westside Road evacuees return to properties' ‘Everything’s gone’: Westside Road evacuees return to properties
‘Everything’s gone’: Westside Road evacuees return to properties – Sep 3, 2021
