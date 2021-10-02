RDCO issues water-fee relief for residents affected by White Rock Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan residents affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire are getting some financial relief from the regional district.

This week, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the regional board had adopted amendments to provide some partial water fee relief.

The amendments are for the Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates and Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun water systems.

“With the changes, customers of these water systems do not have to pay the basic user and consumption fees portion of utility bills from August 1 through September 30,” said the RDCO.

In addition, the RDCO said the regional board also approved waiving fees for demolition and temporary building permits for residents affected by the fire.

Further, the board also approved extending a permit allowing a recreational vehicle as a temporary dwelling from one to two years. The recreational vehicle, however, has to be on a property that is actively under post-wildfire construction.

