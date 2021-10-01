Durham PC MPP stripped of legislative role for misrepresenting vaccination status

TORONTO — One of Premier Doug Ford’s caucus members has been stripped of her parliamentary assistant role for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Government house leader Paul Calandra says in a statement that Lindsey Park will no longer serve as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general.
Calandra says he recently learned Park “misrepresented” her vaccination status.
Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be COVID-vaccinated to run in 2022 election
Ford has said that all members of his Progressive Conservative caucus must be vaccinated, and he removed longtime Chatham-Kent-Leamington representative Rick Nicholls for refusing to get vaccinated.
However, Calandra says Park will remain in caucus because she has provided a medical exemption.
Park, who represents Durham, is Ford's second caucus member with a medical exemption, along with Scarborough Centre representative Christina Mitas.
