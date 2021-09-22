SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be COVID-vaccinated to run in 2022 election

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election' COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election
WATCH: COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says all those looking to run under the PC party banner for the upcoming provincial election must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ford made the declaration at a press conference for the province’s vaccine certificate which went into effect on Wednesday.

“All our candidates are going to be vaccinated [or] they just aren’t running for our party as simple as that,” he said.
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says PC caucus members must get vaccinated or get kicked out' Doug Ford says PC caucus members must get vaccinated or get kicked out
Doug Ford says PC caucus members must get vaccinated or get kicked out – Aug 18, 2021

Read more: MPP Rick Nicholls removed from Ontario PC Party caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Story continues below advertisement

All members of the Ontario PC caucus are vaccinated, with the exception of one member — Scarborough Centre MPP Christina Mitas — who has a medical exemption.

In mid-August, Ford confirmed all members of the caucus must be vaccinated or they would be removed. He cited the nature of the interactions with constituents that MPPs have.

“Over the past year, I have repeatedly stood in front of Ontarians and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible. The people of this province have responded to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 by making sacrifices to keep our families, our communities, ourselves and others safe,” he said at the time.

“It also includes our elected officials, who we all expect to lead by example, and who must rightfully be held to a higher standard.”

READ MORE: 2 Ontario PC MPPs given until Thursday to get COVID-19 vaccine or face caucus removal

Chatham–Kent–Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls refused to get the vaccine and was therefore subsequently removed from the PC caucus. He was also barred from running on behalf of the party for Ontario’s June 2 election.

“I can’t be up here preaching to be vaccinated if our whole team isn’t vaccinated,” Ford continued on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“So as of right now, every single candidate running for the PC Party has been vaccinated or will be vaccinated or they won’t be running for our party. It’s about as clear as day.”

With files from Nick Westoll

Click to play video: 'Ontario MPP waits to hear if he’ll be dropped from PC caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario MPP waits to hear if he’ll be dropped from PC caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario MPP waits to hear if he’ll be dropped from PC caucus after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine – Aug 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagDoug Ford tagOntario politics tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario Election tagOntario COVID tagontario pc party tagOntario Vaccine tagOntario Election 2021 tagOntario PC Candidates Vaccinated tagOntario PC Caucus Vaccinated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers