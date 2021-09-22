Doug Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be COVID-vaccinated to run in 2022 election

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says all those looking to run under the PC party banner for the upcoming provincial election must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ford made the declaration at a press conference for the province’s vaccine certificate which went into effect on Wednesday.

“All our candidates are going to be vaccinated [or] they just aren’t running for our party as simple as that,” he said.

All members of the Ontario PC caucus are vaccinated, with the exception of one member — Scarborough Centre MPP Christina Mitas — who has a medical exemption.

In mid-August, Ford confirmed all members of the caucus must be vaccinated or they would be removed. He cited the nature of the interactions with constituents that MPPs have.

“Over the past year, I have repeatedly stood in front of Ontarians and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible. The people of this province have responded to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 by making sacrifices to keep our families, our communities, ourselves and others safe,” he said at the time.

“It also includes our elected officials, who we all expect to lead by example, and who must rightfully be held to a higher standard.”

Chatham–Kent–Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls refused to get the vaccine and was therefore subsequently removed from the PC caucus. He was also barred from running on behalf of the party for Ontario’s June 2 election.

“I can’t be up here preaching to be vaccinated if our whole team isn’t vaccinated,” Ford continued on Wednesday.

“So as of right now, every single candidate running for the PC Party has been vaccinated or will be vaccinated or they won’t be running for our party. It’s about as clear as day.”

—With files from Nick Westoll

