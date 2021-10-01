Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Whistler woman handed $60,000 in fines for regularly feeding bears

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildlife society says to many black bears are being killed' B.C. wildlife society says to many black bears are being killed
WATCH: The North Shore Black Bear Society says an alarming number of bears have been killed by conservation officers this year. And they're calling on both people and the Conservation Officer service to find better ways of co-existing with bears, in order to save their lives. Paul Johnson reports – Sep 23, 2021

A Whistler woman has been handed $60,000 in fines for feeding bears, in what the B.C. Conservation Officer Service calls a “potentially precedent-setting case.”

The service says the fines, related to incidents in 2018, are the highest overall penalty imposed under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Read more: Accused Whistler bear feeders face up to $100K fine, 1 year in prison if convicted

Zuzana Stevikova received the sentence in North Vancouver Provincial Court earlier this week.

Conservation officers launched an investigation in July 2018, after a tip someone in Whistler’s Kadenwood neighbourhood was feeding black bears.

Click to play video: 'Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing' Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing
Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing

Investigators determined she had been feeding bears throughout the summer, buying bulk produce — including “up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and up to 15 dozen eggs” on a weekly basis, according to the B.C. COS.

Story continues below advertisement

“These activities created an extraordinary public safety risk by conditioning bears to human food and presence,” the service said.

“In Sept. 2018, Conservation Officers were forced to put down three bears that were repeatedly visiting the area, causing property damage, and exhibiting highly habituated behaviour showing no fear of people.”

Read more: West Vancouver man charged over bear-feeding caught on video

Conservation officers say once bears are conditioned to human food they usually cannot be relocated or rehabilitated, and become a serious risk to the public.

A second person, Oliver Dugan, was initially charged along with Stevikova however court records indicate a Crown-initiated stay of proceedings on his file.

Under the B.C. Wildlife Act, anyone convicted of feeding bears faces an up to $100,000 fine or up to one year in prison, or both.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bear tagFine tagBlack Bears tagWildlife Act tagFeeding Bears tagbear feeding tagAnimal Attractants tagwildfire fine tagattractants tagfeeding wildlife fine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers