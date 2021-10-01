‘Fatally flawed’ legal challenge to Saskatchewan proof-of-vaccine mandate struck down in court

Send this page to someone via email

A legal challenge to the province’s proof-of-vaccination regulations was struck down in Saskatchewan civil court Thursday morning.

A group identifying themselves as “concerned citizens” filed a notice, planning to file an injunction against Saskatchewan’s attorney general and Crown corporations SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and SGI.

The group argued many Saskatchewan people would lose their jobs or be forced to get a vaccine that goes against their beliefs. They also argued the provincial government announced the proof-of-vaccine mandate with too little time to allow people to prepare for the new rules.

The Crown corporations and attorney general argued the legal move was “fatally flawed”.

“Among other issues, the applicants failed to show any evidence that the proof of vaccine requirements would cause irreparable harm if they came into force tomorrow,” reads a Thursday press release from the minister of Justice and Attorney General, Gordon Wyant.

The judge agreed, striking down the injunction.

“The proof of vaccine requirements being put into place to address the pandemic are in line with provincial and federal legislation and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” wrote Wyant.

“Our government will continue to defend these measures, in court if necessary, to ensure the continued health and safety of the people of Saskatchewan.”

Justice M. L. Dovell also ordering the group pay $5,000 to the provincial government and Crown corporations for costs within 60 days.