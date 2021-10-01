SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘Fatally flawed’ legal challenge to Saskatchewan proof-of-vaccine mandate struck down in court

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 7:39 pm
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's proof-of-vaccine mandate has been struck down in court. View image in full screen
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's proof-of-vaccine mandate has been struck down in court. Global News / Files

A legal challenge to the province’s proof-of-vaccination regulations was struck down in Saskatchewan civil court Thursday morning.

A group identifying themselves as “concerned citizens” filed a notice, planning to file an injunction against Saskatchewan’s attorney general and Crown corporations SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy and SGI.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’

The group argued many Saskatchewan people would lose their jobs or be forced to get a vaccine that goes against their beliefs. They also argued the provincial government announced the proof-of-vaccine mandate with too little time to allow people to prepare for the new rules.

The Crown corporations and attorney general argued the legal move was “fatally flawed”.

Click to play video: 'Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

“Among other issues, the applicants failed to show any evidence that the proof of vaccine requirements would cause irreparable harm if they came into force tomorrow,” reads a Thursday press release from the minister of Justice and Attorney General, Gordon Wyant.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge agreed, striking down the injunction.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s case numbers skyrocket through September 2021

“The proof of vaccine requirements being put into place to address the pandemic are in line with provincial and federal legislation and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” wrote Wyant.

“Our government will continue to defend these measures, in court if necessary, to ensure the continued health and safety of the people of Saskatchewan.”

Justice M. L. Dovell also ordering the group pay $5,000 to the provincial government and Crown corporations for costs within 60 days.

