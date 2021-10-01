Montrealers raise awareness about elders on National Seniors Day

Dozens of Montrealers marched on city streets Friday morning to raise awareness for National Seniors Day, celebrated on Oct. 1. They made as much noise as they could, with a band in tow, to remind everyone that elders refuse to be forgotten.

“We shouldn’t be ashamed of living because we’re getting older,” said participant Sylvie Charbonneau, who turns 63 next week.

The march that started at Jarry Park was the first event for Habitats, a public forum to reflect and act on the challenges and realities of aging.

“It’s really frightening, we don’t want to see it and it’s not something that we value in our society, really,” said march organizer François Grisé.

According to Statistics Canada, 20.3 per cent of Quebecers are 65 years and older and 37.7 Quebecers per 100,000 people are over 100 years old. Despite this, organizers say the topic is still considered taboo.

“We’re hoping that people will gather together first to have a look at the actions and solutions and the actions that are already there for seniors, seniors’ well-being,” said Grisé.

The theme of the march was, ‘How do we want to live in our old age?’

“What I want is that people to be aware that no matter the age you are, you can communicate with all groups of age. Everybody has something to share,” said participant Krystiane Hamel, who is 68 years old.

Participants raised issues such as fighting isolation and ageism and stressed the need for more services for seniors.

In the Quebec ombudsman’s report released Thursday, she noted that problems in private seniors’ residences have worsened due to the pandemic. She adds that many seniors are only being given one bath a week, instead of the minimum of two. She also says services are often ill-adapted to the residents.

“It’s not a sickness to be old. We’re trying to change the world and the next generation to get more services,” said Charbonneau.

Attendees want younger generations to also speak up about elder issues, saying we all need to work together to create a better future for seniors.