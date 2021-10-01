COVID-19: 1 additional death, 39 more cases confirmed over last 2 days in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed an additional COVID-19 death and 39 more cases over Thursday and Friday in the region.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 6,047 including 116 cases that are active.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 10 are in Bradford and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Gravenhurst Innisfil, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Sixteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 10 individuals are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 25 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,524 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,108 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases for both Thursday and Friday, bringing the provincial total to 586,817 infections including 9,723 deaths.

2:25 Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff