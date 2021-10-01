SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 1 additional death, 39 more cases confirmed over last 2 days in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules' Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules
WATCH: One week into Ontario’s proof of vaccination program, Toronto officials say it's working pretty well and most businesses are complying. But that's not true across the province. Some restaurants, for example, are advertising that they won't be asking to see proof of vaccination from diners. Sean O’Shea reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed an additional COVID-19 death and 39 more cases over Thursday and Friday in the region.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 6,047 including 116 cases that are active.

Read more: Exclusive look inside Moderna: Tracking variants and the call for COVID-19 boosters

Fourteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 10 are in Bradford and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Gravenhurst Innisfil, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Tiny Township.

Sixteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, 10 individuals are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 25 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Of the region’s total 13,524 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,108 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases for both Thursday and Friday, bringing the provincial total to 586,817 infections including 9,723 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff' Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff
Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff
