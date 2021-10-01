Manitoba reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths linked to the virus.

The latest cases bring Manitoba’s active case count to 712, including 401 confirmed to be the more contagious variants of concern.

The new infections come after two days of daily case counts in the triple digits, including 115 new cases reported Thursday and 114 cases Wednesday.

Health data shows 61 of Friday’s cases involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated, including 24 of the 31 cases reported in Southern Health, 11 of the 20 cases found in the Winnipeg area, seven of the eight cases identified in Interlake-Eastern Health, all 11 of Prairie Mountain’s cases and all eight of Northern Health’s cases.

The five-day test positivity rate sits at three per cent provincially and 1.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Officials also released further details of the province’s latest deaths connected to COVID-19 Friday.

They say two women from the Southern Health region, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, died Tuesday. Both deaths are linked to unspecified variants of concern.

Officials say 92 Manitobans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 19 patients are in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, a previously declared outbreak at George M. Guimond Care Centre in Sagkeeng First Nation has ended, officials said.

Since March 2020, 1,211 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 60,628 infections from the virus.

Earlier in the day Friday, health officials announced they will be tightening COVID-19 public health orders, especially for people who are not fully vaccinated.

Starting Tuesday, a cap of 25 people will be placed on indoor events that include unvaccinated people, although there will be a one-week grace period for weddings and funerals.

People who allow unvaccinated people on their property will only be allowed 10 guests outdoors, while indoor gatherings will be restricted to one other household.

In the southern health region, where vaccination rates are low, retail businesses will be limited to half capacity.

Across the province, outdoor public gatherings will be capped at 50 people.

The province already requires people to show proof of vaccination to attend a range of venues, including sporting events, concert halls and restaurants.

–with files from The Canadian Press

