Masoli, Banks, Addison return as Tiger-Cats tackle Alouettes

Riding a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at Tim Horton’s Field, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have a trio of star players back on the field for their game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli returns from a five-game absence after suffering a rib injury in Week 2, receiver Brandon Banks (ribs) will come off the team’s injured list and play for the first time since Labour Day while Bralon Addison will make his 2021 debut after recovering from a knee injury.

CHML’s coverage of Saturday’s game begins at 4 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

Masoli completed 41 of 66 pass attempts for 377 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in Hamilton’s first two games of the year, which both ended in lopsided losses to Winnipeg and Saskatchewan.

In four games this season, Banks has recorded 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns this season, while Addison will be hitting the field for the first time since the 2019 Grey Cup championship.

Hamilton (4-3) topped the Alouettes (2-4) for their first win of the season back in Week 3 of the Canadian Football League season in a game in which quarterback Dane Evans threw two touchdowns and running back Sean Thomas Erlington ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.

A victory on Saturday would be Hamilton’s 12th consecutive win at home and would move the club to within two wins of tying their all-time franchise record of 14 straight home victories from 1957 to 1959.

Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. leads the CFL with 11 passing touchdowns in 2021 and ranks fourth in the league with 1,583 passing yards.

Teammate William Stanback tops the charts among running backs with 618 yards despite playing one less game than the other players in the top five, while Montreal’s Jake Wieneke leads all CFL receivers with five touchdown receptions.

Saturday’s tilt will mark the final time the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes will play against one another this year unless the two clubs meet in the playoffs.

