Manitoba announces $32 million in upgrades for Steinbach health centre

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen announced a number of expansions and renovations to the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach on Friday, in an effort to provide more close-to-home care for people in southern Manitoba.

The province said those changes — which come with a price tag of almost $32 million — will include renos to the facility to make space for 23 additional acute care beds and additional surgical capacity, pharmacy upgrades to establish Bethesda as a regional hub for cancer services, six dialysis stations, and investment in resources for palliative care, cardiopulmonary services, and women’s health.

“Today’s announcement of the expansion and renovation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre will significantly reduce the need for those living in Steinbach and in the surrounding communities to travel elsewhere for care while providing the facility the capacity to continue to grow in the coming years to continue to meet the community’s needs,” Goertzen said.

The premier said construction on the renal units — which were previously announced in last year’s throne speech — is expected to occur in the spring of 2022.

“Establishing kidney dialysis services at Bethesda Regional Health Centre will improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, director of the Manitoba Renal Program.

“For patients living in or near Steinbach who are used to making multiple trips per week to other cities to receive dialysis, providing these services within the community will save them time while keeping them close to the network of family and friends they rely upon for support.”

