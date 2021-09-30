Ottawa repeats support offer to Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to provide any supports necessary to help Saskatchewan with its COVID-19 crisis.

In a conversation with Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office says the two leaders spoke about Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 cases, increasing vaccination efforts and what the province needs to overcome the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from Ottawa says Trudeau reiterated that the federal government “remains ready to respond to any requests” from Saskatchewan for aid.

Trudeau encouraged Moe to identify any specific needs as they emerge.

The pair also talked about encouraging vaccine uptake with Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of active COVID-19 cases in Canada and its hospitals are overburdened with patients fighting the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.