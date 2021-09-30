COVID-19: Quebec eases capacity restrictions for sports, cultural venues with assigned seating

Quebec is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions for sports and cultural venues starting next month, the province’s health minister said Thursday.

Christian Dubé unveiled the latest change to the government’s public health rules during an update on the pandemic’s fourth wave.

“We want Quebecers who are adequately vaccinated to be able to find a bit of normalcy,” he said.

Facilities with assigned seating — such as the Bell Centre and theatres — will be able to operate at full capacity as of Oct. 8. There are some rules, though. Spectators must show proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory to access those venues.

Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said orchestras and choirs will be able to accommodate up to 100 people on stage. Singers and anyone who plays a wind instrument must maintain a two-metre physical distance from others, while other musicians must be at least one metre apart.

Dubé said the province fared well throughout the month of September, which he had previously described would be “decisive” during an evolving fourth wave of the health crisis.

He also urged those who have not yet rolled up their sleeves to go get their COVID-19 vaccine, saying October will also be a challenge in the context of the pandemic.

—with files from The Canadian Press