Visitors will need proof of vaccination when visiting Kingston, Ont. hospitals

Kingston Health Sciences Centre will soon require those visiting patients to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to Kingston General Hospital or Hotel Dieu Hospital.

The policy will go into effect on Oct. 22, 2021, and “aligns with the roll-out of the provincial digital vaccine passport program,” the hospital said in a news release.

“As the provider of specialized care for more than a half-million people in southeastern Ontario, we are taking this additional necessary step to protect the most vulnerable patients in the region, their families, and our staff from COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Bardon, incident commander for KHSC.

“We must make every effort to ensure that we are able to continue to offer care in the face of any upcoming COVID-19 waves in Ontario.”

Photo identification will also be required when showing proof of vaccination. The hospital said it is ‘mirroring’ what is being done at most commercial establishments and other hospitals throughout Ontario.

They add that the current limit for family visitors is two per inpatient, but visitors must enter one at a time.

“We recognize the important role of families in the lives of hospitalized patients. This is an additional way that families can help to keep our hospital safe for their loved ones. Further, we consulted with our patient experience advisors who support taking these further precautions to help keep people safe, and limit future COVID outbreaks within the hospital,” says Bardon.

