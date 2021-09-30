Menu

Economy

Bombardier receives firm order for 20 of its Challenger 3500 business jets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 9:36 am
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. View image in full screen
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Bombardier says it has received a firm order for 20 of its new Challenger 3500 business jets, valued at a total of US$534 million, based on current list prices.

The company says the order from a customer who wishes to remain confidential is its largest this year.

The Challenger 3500 business jet was unveiled on Sept. 14.

Read more: Bombardier sees profit jump as wealthy travellers return to flying

The jet is an updated version of its Challenger 350 mid-sized business jet.

It includes a redesigned interior as well as a voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers and new 4K displays.

The company says the new aircraft is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
