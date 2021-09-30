COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s case numbers skyrocket through September 2021

The number of COVID-19 cases in the province has been rapidly increasing this month.

On Sept. 1, the number of total cases seen in the province sat at 54,688.

That number has climbed to 66,737, as of today, for a total of 12,049 cases in September.

This monthly total makes up for 18 per cent of the total COVID cases seen in Saskatchewan to date.

Pamela Downe, an archaeology and anthropology professor at the University of Saskatchewan, asserts that people need to socialize, and this could be a factor in case numbers rising,

“The sense of community has always been important in every cultural and national group around the world. And when we are relegated to much smaller confines, to our homes, to small enclaves within our neighbourhoods that can really put a strain on people who want to reach out to family, friends who are not part of that enclave,” she said.

“It is really difficult for society to function when we’re constantly being kept away from each other.”

Downe also brought up COVID fatigue.

“We’re seeing people more fed up, I think, than before — feeling exhausted by all of the precautions and wanting to move away from that,” she said.

“As more people become double vaccinated during this pandemic, they are more willing to go out and take the risk and trying to engage again in their life.”

