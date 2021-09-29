Menu

Crime

London police recover $300,000 in stolen property, search for suspect charged with theft

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 7:23 pm
As a result of the investigation, police have charged Richard Kyle Newstead, 40 with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. Police say at this time they have been unable to locate Newstead. View image in full screen
As a result of the investigation, police have charged Richard Kyle Newstead, 40 with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. Police say at this time they have been unable to locate Newstead. Supplied by London Police

London police are looking for one suspect after more than $300,000 worth of stolen items were recovered following two search warrants earlier this week.

On Saturday, police say a business on Charterhouse Crescent was broken into.

Following an investigation, police say they executed a search warrant at a business on Falcon Street and a home on Nissouri Road in Thorndale, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, officers recovered two Ford transit vans worth $112,000, $100,000 worth of fire-retardant uniforms, and $142,0703 worth of disposable nitrile gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have charged Richard Kyle Newstead, 40, with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

At this time, police say they have been unable to locate Newstead.

Anyone with information about the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

