London police recover $300,000 in stolen property, search for suspect charged with theft

London police are looking for one suspect after more than $300,000 worth of stolen items were recovered following two search warrants earlier this week.

On Saturday, police say a business on Charterhouse Crescent was broken into.

Following an investigation, police say they executed a search warrant at a business on Falcon Street and a home on Nissouri Road in Thorndale, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, officers recovered two Ford transit vans worth $112,000, $100,000 worth of fire-retardant uniforms, and $142,0703 worth of disposable nitrile gloves.

#WANTED PLS RT – Richard Kyle Newstead, 40, is charged by way of warrant of arrest in relation to five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. If seen, please call 519-661-5670. #ldnont For full media release, visit our website: https://t.co/kPNk7G35YN pic.twitter.com/xwYGrAtezC — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) September 29, 2021

Police have charged Richard Kyle Newstead, 40, with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

At this time, police say they have been unable to locate Newstead.

Anyone with information about the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

