London police recover $300,000 in stolen property, search for suspect charged with theft

London police are looking for one suspect after more than $300,000 worth of stolen items were recovered following two search warrants earlier this week.
On Saturday, police say a business on Charterhouse Crescent was broken into.
Following an investigation, police say they executed a search warrant at a business on Falcon Street and a home on Nissouri Road in Thorndale, Ont.
As a result of the investigation, officers recovered two Ford transit vans worth $112,000, $100,000 worth of fire-retardant uniforms, and $142,0703 worth of disposable nitrile gloves.
Police have charged Richard Kyle Newstead, 40, with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
At this time, police say they have been unable to locate Newstead.
Anyone with information about the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments