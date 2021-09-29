Menu

Canada

City of Guelph increases noise, party fines after seeing rise in illegal gatherings

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 3:55 pm
Guelph is increasing fines related to parties and noise. View image in full screen
Guelph is increasing fines related to parties and noise. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The City of Guelph says it is increasing its fines related to noise and parties after receiving nearly 300 complaints since the start of September.

Tickets for hosting, attending, permitting, continuing or refusing to leave a nuisance party have been raised from $500 to $750.

Read more: Fireworks shot, beer bottles thrown, 7 taken to hospital during Guelph homecoming party

People who interfere with enforcement may receive a $1,000 fine.

Hosts and guests are also subject to fines set out in the Reopening Ontario Act, with a cost of $750 for failing to comply with restrictions and $10,000 for hosting a gathering that breaks COVID-19 gathering limits.

“We requested an increase in fines for our Nuisance Party Bylaw based on what happened this past weekend and throughout September,” said Scott Green, the city’s manager of corporate and community safety.

“This increase shows how serious we are about protecting our neighbourhoods, residents and first responders.”

The University of Guelph’s homecoming saw Guelph police and bylaw officials respond to nearly 300 calls on Saturday related to noise and illegal parties.

Read more: Guelph police receive nearly 50 accidental 911 calls in 24 hours

Currently, public health guidelines do allow small gatherings indoors with 25 people, however, if attendees can’t stay two metres apart, masks need to be worn.

The new fine values went into effect on Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
