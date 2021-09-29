City of Guelph increases noise, party fines after seeing rise in illegal gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is increasing its fines related to noise and parties after receiving nearly 300 complaints since the start of September.

Tickets for hosting, attending, permitting, continuing or refusing to leave a nuisance party have been raised from $500 to $750.

People who interfere with enforcement may receive a $1,000 fine.

Hosts and guests are also subject to fines set out in the Reopening Ontario Act, with a cost of $750 for failing to comply with restrictions and $10,000 for hosting a gathering that breaks COVID-19 gathering limits.

“We requested an increase in fines for our Nuisance Party Bylaw based on what happened this past weekend and throughout September,” said Scott Green, the city’s manager of corporate and community safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“This increase shows how serious we are about protecting our neighbourhoods, residents and first responders.”

1:55 A busy weekend for Kingston Police in the University District A busy weekend for Kingston Police in the University District

The University of Guelph’s homecoming saw Guelph police and bylaw officials respond to nearly 300 calls on Saturday related to noise and illegal parties.

Read more: Guelph police receive nearly 50 accidental 911 calls in 24 hours

Currently, public health guidelines do allow small gatherings indoors with 25 people, however, if attendees can’t stay two metres apart, masks need to be worn.

The new fine values went into effect on Monday.