Alberta Teachers’ Association revives concerns over K-6 school curriculum

A group representing Alberta teachers is rekindling fierce opposition to the government’s proposed curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 students.
The Alberta Teachers’ Association surveyed more than 6,500 teachers about the plan and says there is a moral imperative for the United Conservative government to hear their concerns.
Read more: Alberta education minister and province’s teachers swap accusations of politicizing curriculum
Teachers surveyed said it reads like a curriculum from the 1950s and lacks a clear vision and goal.
The review notes that hundreds of Alberta teachers raised concerns when the curriculum was first released in March.
Read more: Alberta Teachers’ Association says draft K-6 curriculum is ‘fatally flawed,’ demands rewrite
They said it skews toward Eurocentric history, is full of jargon, doesn’t teach students critical thinking skills, and lacks accurate Indigenous perspectives.
The curriculum is to be fully implemented next September.
— More to come…
Comments