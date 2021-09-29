Menu

Education

Alberta Teachers’ Association revives concerns over K-6 school curriculum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Teachers’ Association releases extensive review of ‘fatally flawed’ school curriculum' Alberta Teachers’ Association releases extensive review of ‘fatally flawed’ school curriculum
The Alberta Teachers' Association surveyed more than 6,500 teachers about the proposed curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 students and says it's imperative for the province to hear their concerns. Sarah Komadina has more on the noon news.

A group representing Alberta teachers is rekindling fierce opposition to the government’s proposed curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 students.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association surveyed more than 6,500 teachers about the plan and says there is a moral imperative for the United Conservative government to hear their concerns.

Teachers surveyed said it reads like a curriculum from the 1950s and lacks a clear vision and goal.

The review notes that hundreds of Alberta teachers raised concerns when the curriculum was first released in March.

Story continues below advertisement

They said it skews toward Eurocentric history, is full of jargon, doesn’t teach students critical thinking skills, and lacks accurate Indigenous perspectives.

The curriculum is to be fully implemented next September.

— More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
