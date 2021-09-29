Peterborough gas station robbed at knifepoint: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a knifepoint robbery of a gas station early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a gas station on Lansdowne Street East near Ashburnham Drive.

An employee told police a man entered the store and threatened a clerk with a knife before fleeing with cash.

The suspect is described as a man about five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, dark camouflage mask and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime