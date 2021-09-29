Menu

Crime

Peterborough gas station robbed at knifepoint: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:50 pm
The Peterborough Police Service responded to a gas station robbery early Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service responded to a gas station robbery early Wednesday. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a knifepoint robbery of a gas station early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a gas station on Lansdowne Street East near Ashburnham Drive.

An employee told police a man entered the store and threatened a clerk with a knife before fleeing with cash.

2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Rubidge St. in Peterborough, police say

The suspect is described as a man about five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, dark camouflage mask and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime' Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime
Peterborough Police Service report a 2.2% increase in crime
