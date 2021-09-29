Menu

Health

Unvaccinated Winnipeg Transit workers a concern for union

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:57 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

The union representing Winnipeg’s transit workers is asking the city to reconsider its vaccine policy.

All front-line workers in Winnipeg are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, but according to the transit union, about 20 per cent of its members remain unvaccinated — which means between 250 and 300 workers.

“We’re looking at about 20 per cent of our membership who have expressed concerns that they can’t have (the vaccine) for medical reasons, or because of personal choices,” Amalgamated Transit Union president Romeo Ignacio told Global News.

“We have to make sure we’re looking out for not just the vaccinated, but those who are unable, or have hesitancy about vaccination.”

Ignacio said he’s concerned about the impact this will have on transit operations once the deadline rolls around, as bus ridership is on the climb, and Winnipeg Transit has already lost a number of transit operators this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of traffic, we’re seeing a lot of people taking the buses now — it’s concerning that we could be losing as much as 300 people.

“Whether they get disciplined or dismissed, that’s also concerning, but it’s the service that we’re (most) concerned about.”

Read more: Winnipeg launches new trip-booking system for Transit Plus users

Ignacio said the union has asked the city for specific guidance on the issue and is waiting to hear more on how they plan to work with those who aren’t vaccinated — whether it involves more frequent testing or relocating them to another position.

When the city announced the new policy two weeks ago, it specified that employees required to be vaccinated — which includes transit workers — would have until Nov. 15 to be fully vaccinated, meaning they would need to have their first dose no later than Sept. 30 — Thursday — and their second by Oct. 28.

“The health and safety of our residents and our employees has always been foremost in our minds as we continue to adapt to the changing COVID-19 landscape,” Winnipeg CAO Michael Jack said in a release when the policy was announced.

“Requiring our front-line employees to get their COVID-19 vaccination adds one more layer of protection for everyone, especially those who are still unable to get vaccinated.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mandates COVID-19 vaccine for front-line city staff' Winnipeg mandates COVID-19 vaccine for front-line city staff
Winnipeg mandates COVID-19 vaccine for front-line city staff – Sep 14, 2021
