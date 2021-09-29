COVID-19: 6 new cases for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health unit; active cases at 27

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released early Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit reports three new cases in Northumberland County, one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County. The number of active cases overall increased to 27 from 26 reported on Monday (no update was issued Tuesday). The active cases include 17 in the Kawarthas (four fewer), seven in Northumberland County (three more) and three in Haliburton County (two more).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other COVID-19 data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,345 — an additional five cases since Monday. The cases make up 96.1 per cent of the 2,439 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,345 — an additional five cases since Monday. The cases make up 96.1 per cent of the 2,439 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant cases : 928 — unchanged since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

: 928 — unchanged since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts : 243 — an additional 100 since Monday’s update. The health unit notes 24 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data.

: 243 — an additional 100 since Monday’s update. The health unit notes 24 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data. COVID-19 tests : 228,347 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 296 tests since Friday’s update.

: 228,347 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 296 tests since Friday’s update. Hospitalized cases to date : 90 — an additional case since Monday. There are currently two hospitalized cases and one of them is in an intensive care unit (one more since Monday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County (one more) and three in Haliburton County.

: 90 — an additional case since Monday. There are currently two hospitalized cases and one of them is in an intensive care unit (one more since Monday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County (one more) and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Wednesday afternoon reports:

Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden: One student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged since Monday.

Langton Public School in Fenelon Falls: One student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged.

Fenelon Township Public School in Cameron: one student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged.

Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls: No cases but two classrooms are closed — unchanged.

I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay: One student case, one classroom is closed — unchanged.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reports no cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week include:

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Keith Tallman Memorial Arena (2256 Loop Rd.) in Wilberforce from 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Woodville Community Centre (105 Union St.) in Woodville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.