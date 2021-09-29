Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg senior in serious condition after being hit by car

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:54 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A man in his 80s is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. near Riverstone Road and Fernbank Road. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition — later updated to serious — where he remains.

Read more: Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

Police said the driver remained at the scene and spoke to investigators, but the police traffic division continues to look into it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police' Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCollision tagPedestrian Struck tagPedestrian Collision tagWinnipeg collision tagTraffic division tagSenior injured tagTraffic investigation tagsenior struck by car tagRiverstone Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers