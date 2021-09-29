Winnipeg senior in serious condition after being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 80s is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. near Riverstone Road and Fernbank Road. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition — later updated to serious — where he remains.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and spoke to investigators, but the police traffic division continues to look into it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:19 Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021