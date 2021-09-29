Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire in Toronto’s east end sends elderly woman to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 7:36 am
Investigators on scene following a fire on Millwood Road. View image in full screen
Investigators on scene following a fire on Millwood Road. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto Fire Services say a person was pulled from a unit in a high-rise building in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Millwood Road, near Southvale Drive, at around 12:55 a.m.

Paramedics said they rushed an elderly woman in life-threatening condition to hospital.

Read more: 1 dead and 1 seriously injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down fairly quickly.

Other residents in the building were told to shelter in place and crews performed wellness check on others in the building, Toronto Fire said.

Officials said it is too early to tell what caused the fire.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Fire tagToronto fire services tagMillwood Road tagFire in Toronto tagFire toronto building tagSouthvale Drive tagtoronto fire apartment building tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers