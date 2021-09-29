Fire in Toronto’s east end sends elderly woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say a person was pulled from a unit in a high-rise building in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Millwood Road, near Southvale Drive, at around 12:55 a.m.

Paramedics said they rushed an elderly woman in life-threatening condition to hospital.

Read more: 1 dead and 1 seriously injured after explosion at Toronto chemical plant

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down fairly quickly.

Other residents in the building were told to shelter in place and crews performed wellness check on others in the building, Toronto Fire said.

Officials said it is too early to tell what caused the fire.

Advertisement