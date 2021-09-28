Toronto’s ombudsman to investigate homeless encampment clearings

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s ombudsman says he’s launched an investigation into the city’s clearing of homeless encampment this summer.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo says his office has received complaints that raised concerns about the city’s approach during the evictions.

The city and police cleared four homeless encampments in three parks this summer, but clashed with residents and their supporters.

Police used the riot squad to clear three of those encampments.

The city says the makeshift living quarters were dangerous, and police have said they were supporting city staff and carried out enforcement as a last resort.

The ombudsman says the investigation will focus on how the city planned the clearings, engaged stakeholders and communicated with the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it will cooperate with the ombudsman’s investigation.

The ombudsman says the office does not have the mandate to review the conduct of Toronto police officers.

2:10 Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions – Jul 22, 2021