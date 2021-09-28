Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s ombudsman to investigate homeless encampment clearings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium' Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium
Chaos erupts again as Toronto officials, officers clear homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium – Jul 21, 2021

Toronto’s ombudsman says he’s launched an investigation into the city’s clearing of homeless encampment this summer.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo says his office has received complaints that raised concerns about the city’s approach during the evictions.

The city and police cleared four homeless encampments in three parks this summer, but clashed with residents and their supporters.

Police used the riot squad to clear three of those encampments.

Read more: City of Toronto spent nearly $2M to clear 3 homeless encampments, repair parks

The city says the makeshift living quarters were dangerous, and police have said they were supporting city staff and carried out enforcement as a last resort.

The ombudsman says the investigation will focus on how the city planned the clearings, engaged stakeholders and communicated with the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it will cooperate with the ombudsman’s investigation.

The ombudsman says the office does not have the mandate to review the conduct of Toronto police officers.

Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions – Jul 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Homelessness tagCity of Toronto tagToronto homelessness tagToronto homeless encampments tagToronto Ombudsman tagToronto homeless encampment clearings tagKwame Addo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers