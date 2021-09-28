COVID-19: N.S. records 32 new cases, resumes notifications for school cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the province’s 97th COVID-related death.

According to the province, a man in his 70s in Northern Zone has died.

Central Zone has 27 new cases, three are in Northern Zone and two are in Eastern Zone.

Officials continue to say there is community spread in Central Zone and say it is primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are “unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

The province now has 205 active cases, and 13 people in hospital. One of those patients is in an ICU.

The data dashboard shows 74.4 per cent of the overall population is fully vaccinated, and 80.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Confirmed cases at schools

As of Tuesday, the province is once again reporting confirmed cases at schools. While the province had been releasing this information daily during the previous school year, it initially stopped the practice when the 2021-2022 year began.

Parents began compiling their own list on a Facebook page, and pushed the province to resume releasing data.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school,” the province said in a news release.

On Monday, seven schools were notified of an exposure.

They are Champlain Elementary School in Granville Ferry, Ross Road School in Westphal, Westmount Elementary in Halifax, Clayton Park Jr. High in Halifax, Tantallon Jr. Elementary in Upper Tantallon, Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax and Duc d’Anville Elementary in Halifax.

The complete list is organized by district and covers the past three weeks since the school year began.