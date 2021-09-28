Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. records 32 new cases, resumes notifications for school cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians can expect COVID-19 mask mandate to remain in place in Phase 5' Nova Scotians can expect COVID-19 mask mandate to remain in place in Phase 5
Nova Scotia’s top doctor says the province is on track to enter phase five of its reopening plan on October fourth but expects the mask's mandate to remain in place as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the Maritimes. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the province’s 97th COVID-related death.

According to the province, a man in his 70s in Northern Zone has died.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-related death as active case count pushes past 200

Central Zone has 27 new cases, three are in Northern Zone and two are in Eastern Zone.

Officials continue to say there is community spread in Central Zone and say it is primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are “unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

The province now has 205 active cases, and 13 people in hospital. One of those patients is in an ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

The data dashboard shows 74.4 per cent of the overall population is fully vaccinated, and 80.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Confirmed cases at schools

As of Tuesday, the province is once again reporting confirmed cases at schools. While the province had been releasing this information daily during the previous school year, it initially stopped the practice when the 2021-2022 year began.

Parents began compiling their own list on a Facebook page, and pushed the province to resume releasing data.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school,” the province said in a news release.

Read more: N.S. parents compiling own list of COVID-19 school cases

On Monday, seven schools were notified of an exposure.

They are Champlain Elementary School in Granville Ferry, Ross Road School in Westphal, Westmount Elementary in Halifax, Clayton Park Jr. High in Halifax, Tantallon Jr. Elementary in Upper Tantallon, Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax and Duc d’Anville Elementary in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

The complete list is organized by district and covers the past three weeks since the school year began.

Click to play video: 'NS Health Minister tours province on Speak Up for Health Care Tour' NS Health Minister tours province on Speak Up for Health Care Tour
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
coronavirus update tagCOVID-19 update tagCOVID-19 Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagRobert Strang tagAtlantic Canada COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers