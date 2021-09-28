Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Seguin, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Saturday morning in Seguin, Ont.

Officers say the driver was travelling on Highway 518, west of Bear Lake Road, when he lost control and went into a ditch.

The driver has been identified as Peter Hlynsky, 62, from Mississauga, Ont.

Police are continuing to investigate and will conduct a post-mortem exam.

