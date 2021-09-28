Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Seguin, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 3:26 pm
Officers say the driver was travelling on Highway 518, west of Bear Lake Road, when he lost control and went into a ditch. View image in full screen
Officers say the driver was travelling on Highway 518, west of Bear Lake Road, when he lost control and went into a ditch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Saturday morning in Seguin, Ont.

Officers say the driver was travelling on Highway 518, west of Bear Lake Road, when he lost control and went into a ditch.

Read more: Cambridge resident charged with impaired driving following crash in Seguin, Ont.

The driver has been identified as Peter Hlynsky, 62, from Mississauga, Ont.

Police are continuing to investigate and will conduct a post-mortem exam.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash' Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash
Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash – Jul 11, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagMississauga tagparry sound tagWest Parry Sound OPP tagSeguin tagSeguin crash tagHighway 518 tagSeguin motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers