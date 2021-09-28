Menu

Sports

Montreal Alouettes tap Bryan Archambault to take on defensive assistant coach role

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 12:43 pm

Bryan Archambault has added duties with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alouettes appointed Archambault as a defensive assistant coach. He’ll also remain the club’s Director of National Scouting, a position he assumed in February 2020.

Read more: Montreal Alouettes head coach in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Archambault served as the Montreal Carabins special-teams coach from 2017-2019 under then head coach Danny Maciocia, who’s now the Alouettes GM.

Archambault, 29, played two seasons as a linebacker with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being taken in the second round, No. 17 overall, in the 2015 CFL draft.

He helped the Carabins win a Vanier Cup title in 2014.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
