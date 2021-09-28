Menu

Canada

London police seek missing 63-year-old

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 28, 2021 12:52 pm
Richard Darling, 63, was last seen Sept. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Richard Darling, 63, was last seen Sept. 27, 2021. supplied by the London Police Service

London police are looking for a man reported missing on Tuesday morning.

Police say Richard Darling, 63, was last seen Monday at around 9 p.m. in the area of Cranbrook and Tillman roads.

Read more: Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

Police say they and the man’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Darling is described by police as five feet eight inches with a medium build and shoulder-length blondish-grey hair. Police do not have a clothing description to provide but say he has a tattoo of puzzle pieces on his left forearm and another on his right shoulder that says “made in Canada.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

