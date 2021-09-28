Man charged in vehicle theft had been released from court minutes earlier: Sarnia police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is facing additional charges after Sarnia, Ont., police allege he stole a vehicle from a gas station less than 10 minutes after being released from bail court for a similar offence that occurred a day earlier.

Sarnia police say the vehicle was reported stolen Monday around 1:21 p.m. near Exmouth and Christina streets, just south of Sarnia’s courthouse.

Officers were told that a motorist had been filling the tires of a boat trailer at a gas station when someone jumped into the vehicle and sped off, taking the boat trailer with it.

The vehicle and trailer were tailed in a vehicle by the complainant with the help of a bystander, who reported its location to police.

An officer located the vehicle near London Road and Norman Street, and police say the suspect took off on foot, but left the vehicle in gear, causing it to roll down the street. Police say the officer managed to put the vehicle in park and then continued after the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, failing to comply with a release order, and theft over $5,000.

According to police, the accused had been released from bail court around 1:13 p.m. on Monday, less than 10 minutes before officers were called about the incident at the gas station, located about half a kilometre from the courthouse.

The accused had been in court Monday morning for charges laid in connection with a similar incident that had occurred roughly 24 hours earlier, police said.

It was around 1 p.m. Sunday when police allege a pickup truck was stolen and driven dangerously through Sarnia causing five separate collisions.

One collision at Exmouth Street at Howard Watson Trail allowed officers to take a suspect into custody, police said.

The accused faces several charges in that incident, including theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.