Canada

33 of 39 miners rescued as recovery efforts continue at Sudbury, Ont. mine

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Rescue underway for 39 trapped miners at Vale’s Totten mine in Sudbury' Rescue underway for 39 trapped miners at Vale’s Totten mine in Sudbury
Rescue efforts are underway after 39 miners became trapped underground Sunday in Sudbury, Ont. at Vale's Totten mine. A spokesperson confirmed the rescue crew had reached the miners and that they were starting the ascent.

Rescue efforts continue for six miners who remain trapped underground at Vale’s Totten mine in Sudbury, Ont., the union that represents most of the workers confirmed.

So far 33 have been safely evacuated since 39 workers were originally trapped in a shaft on Sunday.

A team of doctors is onsite checking the miners as they emerge at the surface, though no physical injuries have been reported, the union confirmed. The workers have also had access to water, food and medication.

“We are all trying to be patient, which is very difficult in this circumstance,” said Nick Larochelle, the USW Local 6500 president, in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the miners who are still underground and their families.”

The 39 workers became trapped underground on Sunday after they were unable to exit the mine due to damage in the shaft that houses the elevator used to transport employees between the surface and underground.

While the shaft was assessed, workers reported to underground refuge stations as part of Vale’s standard procedures. On Sunday evening, they started making their way to the surface through a secondary egress ladderway system.

“We thank the impacted employees for their patience and perseverance and the mine rescue teams for their tireless dedication and support,” Gord Gilpin, the head of mining operations for Vale’s Ontario operations, said in a statement.

The remaining employees are expected to reach the surface late Tuesday morning.

The workers’ evacuation is being supported by Vale’s mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue.

Click to play video: '11 workers trapped in Chinese gold mine rescued after 2 weeks' 11 workers trapped in Chinese gold mine rescued after 2 weeks
