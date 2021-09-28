Security guard stabbed while confronting shoplifter in Bayers Lake: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a security guard was sent to hospital with a stab wound after he confronted a person he believed to be shoplifting.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at a retail outlet in the first block of Washmill Lake Drive Thursday just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the male security officer confronted a suspect who was stealing merchandise from the store, at which point the suspect turned on the guard stabbing him in the arm.

He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran away from the store after the stabbing. He’s described as 6 feet tall in his late 20s, wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a baseball hat at the time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.