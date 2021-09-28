Menu

Crime

Security guard stabbed while confronting shoplifter in Bayers Lake: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 6:24 am
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police say two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the north end of the city. File/Global Halifax

Halifax police say a security guard was sent to hospital with a stab wound after he confronted a person he believed to be shoplifting.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at a retail outlet in the first block of Washmill Lake Drive Thursday just before 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Two men wounded in north end Halifax shooting

Police say the male security officer confronted a suspect who was stealing merchandise from the store, at which point the suspect turned on the guard stabbing him in the arm.

He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran away from the store after the stabbing. He’s described as 6 feet tall in his late 20s, wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a baseball hat at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dalhousie vows disciplinary action after ‘deplorable, reckless behaviour’ at student street party

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

