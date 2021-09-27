SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election saw 62% voter turnout amid COVID-19 challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2021 8:07 pm
Click to play video: '2021 election result exposes stark divide among Canadians voters' 2021 election result exposes stark divide among Canadians voters
WATCH: 2021 election result exposes stark divide among Canadians voters

Sixty-two per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in last week’s federal election – about average turnout for recent Canadian elections despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections Canada says almost 17 million Canadians voted, out of 27.4 million eligible electors. That does not include voters who registered on election day so the final number could tick up a bit, the agency says.

Read more: Voters who made up their minds at last minute say they’re disappointed but hopeful

Turnout was down from 67 per cent in 2019 and 68.3 per cent in 2015 but it was still better than four of the previous seven federal elections held in Canada since the turn of the century.

The pandemic resulted in fewer polling locations, fewer poll workers and long lineups to vote last Monday in some places.

Story continues below advertisement

It also resulted in a record number of Canadians – some 850,000 – voting by mail.

Election officials completed counting the mail-in ballots on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'What COVID-19 precautions are being taken on voting day?' What COVID-19 precautions are being taken on voting day?
What COVID-19 precautions are being taken on voting day?

Elections Canada expected to finish validating the results in all ridings on Monday, after which candidates in close-fought ridings will have four days to request a judicial recount.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals emerged from the election with a second minority government, having won 159 seats, a gain of two over their 2019 result.

Read more: What’s behind low voter turnout in Canada’s election? Experts seek answers

However, the winner in one of them – Kevin Vuong in Toronto’s Spadina-Fort York – will sit as an independent after failing to disclose to the party a past sexual assault charge, which was later dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives finished with 119 seats, down two from 2019. The Bloc Quebecois finished with 33 seats (up one), the NDP with 25 (up one), and the Greens with two (down one).

The Conservatives won slightly more of the popular vote _ 33.7 per cent to the Liberals’ 32.6 per cent _ as they did in 2019. But because their vote was heavily concentrated in Alberta and Saskatchewan, they won fewer seats.

The NDP’s share of the vote was up almost two points over 2019, to 17.8 per cent. The Bloc’s share was down slightly to 32.1 per cent in Quebec.

The Greens won just 2.3 per cent of the vote, less than half their share in 2019 and behind the extremist fringe People’s Party of Canada, which took five per cent of the vote although it won no seats.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcanada election tagElection Canada tagcanada votes tagfederal election 2021 tagPandemic Elections tagCanada election voter turnout tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers