1st provincial chief firearms officer appointed in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government says the province has taken responsibility for its firearms program.

Previously, its chief firearms officer (CFO) was chosen by the federal government.

Government officials said Saskatchewan decided to move toward provincial oversight in 2020, and has been working with the federal government to transition the program since then.

Robert Freberg has been appointed the first provincial CFO and now administers the Firearms Act in Saskatchewan, which includes jurisdiction over the licensing, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms.

“I have known Saskatchewan gun owners my whole life and I know they stand for safe, responsible, and accountable ownership of firearms,” Freberg said in a statement on Monday.

“It will be an honour to serve them and to advocate for them at the provincial and national level.”

The position of CFO is also responsible for licensing instructors who provide firearm safety training in the province, according to officials.

“This is the culmination of over a year of hard work to move to a provincial firearms program that better represents the needs of Saskatchewan citizens,” said Christine Tell, corrections, policing and public safety minister.

“We are in very good hands with Mr. Freberg, and we are confident he will do everything in his power to advocate for responsible firearm owners in this province.”

