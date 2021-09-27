Guelph Storm’s Daniil Chayka signs entry-level deal with Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph Storm forward Daniil Chayka has signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL team announced on Sunday.

The 18-year-old led all Storm defencemen with 34 points during the shortened 2019-20 season and won an OHL Championship the previous year.

Read more: Guelph Storm name Scott Walker president of hockey operations

Chayka earned a gold medal with Team Russian at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he spent the 2020-21 campaign playing 26 games across three Russian hockey leagues including 11 games with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Chayka was drafted by the Golden Knights in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and participated in the team’s rookie camp.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to return to the Storm for the 2021-22 OHL season.

✍️ Daniil Chayka has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights!!! #VegasBorn https://t.co/TY8voznmbP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 26, 2021