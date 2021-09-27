COVID-19: MLHU reports 12 cases, 21 recoveries on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 13,947, of which 13,540 have been resolved, an increase of 21 from the day before.

A total of 238 deaths have been reported, most recently on Sept. 21 involving a man in his 40s who was partially vaccinated.

The health unit said 169 cases are active in the region (a decrease of nine), with 143 of them in London, nine in Thames Centre and six in Middlesex Centre.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,247, an increase of 10, all Delta.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

733 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase from 11 on Friday.

Six are in adult critical care/the intensive care unit.

There are five or fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital, up from zero on Friday, and five or fewer inpatients in pediatric critical care, also up from zero on Friday.

The number of staff cases remains at five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks, however there are several outbreaks reported at area schools and child-care/early year centres.

The following schools have active outbreaks:

École Élémentaire La Pommeraie, declared Sept. 17

St. Thomas More Catholic School, declared Sept. 22

Ekcoe Central School, declared Sept. 25

Lord Elgin Public School, declared Sept. 26

Wilfrid Jury Public School, declared Sept. 26

The following child-care or early years centres have active outbreaks:

Angels Daycares Arva, declared Sept. 21 (two cases)

Kidlogic London, declared Sept. 26 (two cases)

The MLHU says a previous outbreak at l’Escale la Pommeraie has been resolved.

Schools

In addition to the outbreaks listed above, more than a dozen schools have active cases associated with them:

École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère (one case)

Ekcoe Central School (one case)

Holy Family Elementary School (one case)

Jack Chambers Public School (one case)

Kensal Park Public School (one case)

Lord Elgin Public School (five cases)

Regina Mundi College (one case)

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French immersion School (one case)

St. Paul Catholic School (one case)

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School (one case)

St. Thomas More Catholic School (three cases)

Westminster Secondary School (one case)

Wilfred Jury Public School (one case)

The health unit said at least 58 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care/early years centres.

In post-secondary institutions, no cases or outbreaks have been reported.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Sept. 18, 79.4 per cent of residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Updated vaccination data is expected on Tuesday.

The majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the region over the last six weeks continue to involve people who were not fully vaccinated, health unit data shows.

Of the cases reported in London-Middlesex since Aug. 16, 83 per cent of cases involved individuals who were either unvaccinated (68.54 per cent), partially vaccinated (10.79 per cent) or had gotten their second dose less than two weeks prior (3.67 per cent).

Looking at those hospitalized in that same timeframe, a similar story emerges: 88.24 per cent of hospitalizations involved those not fully vaccinated, with 79.41 per cent of hospitalized individuals not having had a first dose.

As for fatal cases, four of the six deaths reported since Aug. 16 involved someone who was unvaccinated, while one death involved someone who had gotten both doses but was still within the two-week waiting period. One death involved someone fully vaccinated, the first in the region. The deceased was a woman in her 80s, the health unit said.

The hours of operation at the Caradoc Community Centre mass vaccination clinic in Mount Brydges will be changing starting on Sept. 28.

The Middlesex London Health Unit said starting Tuesday, the clinic will only be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

While the clinic will now be open on a walk-in basis only, Middlesex-London Health Unit staff have been contacting people who had previously scheduled vaccination appointments for times that will fall outside of the clinic’s new hours of operation.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12, the same as the week prior.

Ontario

Ontario reported 613 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 350 were among unvaccinated individuals, 35 were partially vaccinated, 159 were fully vaccinated and for 69 people the status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 117 cases were recorded in Toronto, 70 in Peel Region, 48 in York Region, 46 in Hamilton, 45 in Windsor-Essex, 41 in Ottawa, and 35 in Eastern Ontario Health Unit. All other health units reported fewer than 30 cases.

Of those 12 and older, 80.3 per cent are fully immunized.

Ontario reported 186 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 12 from the previous day) with 184 patients in intensive care units (up by seven) and 157 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by six).

Elgin and Oxford

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,262 total cases (an increase of 19 from Friday)

32 active cases (a decrease of eight)

4,144 resolved cases (an increase of 27)

86 deaths

1,148 variant of concern cases (an increase of 15), with 770 Alpha (an increase of one), 324 Delta (an increase of 14) and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 32 active cases in the region, 15 are in Elgin County and 17 are in Oxford County.



Four people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, the health unit said, with one case in the ICU.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 12, the region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.6 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent a week earlier.

As of Sept. 26, 80.0 per cent of those 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 85.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting COVID-19 case count data from Huron Perth Public Health for Monday.

HPPH does not update COVID-19 data over the weekends so the following numbers were updated Friday:

2,142 cases

29 active cases (an increase of two)

2,048 recoveries

65 deaths

The region has seen 424 variant of concern cases, according to Public Health Ontario’s most recent epidemiology summary from Wednesday: 279 Alpha, 12 Gamma and 133 Delta.

Fourteen of the region’s active cases are in Perth East, four in North Perth and four in Huron East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Three COVID-19 patients were in hospital, and one of the region’s active cases involves a health-care worker.

One outbreak is currently active involving a long-term care home. The outbreak was declared on Sept. 17 at Bluewater Rest Home, linked to one resident case and one staff case.

One outbreak is also active involving an unidentified workplace.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.8 per cent as of the week of Sept. 12, down from 2.7 the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 26, 77.8 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,833 cases (an increase of four)

64 active cases (a decrease of one)

3,699 resolved cases (an increase of three)

70 deaths

As of Monday, 561 variant of concern cases had been recorded in the region. Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 104 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

No COVID-19 patients were reported as being in the care of Bluewater Health on Monday.

One new outbreak has been declared in the region at Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig Elementary School. It was declared Sept. 24 and involves fewer than five cases.

It’s one of three current outbreaks in the region, the other declared Sept. 22 at Bkejwanong Children’s Centre involving fewer than five cases and one declared Sept. 20 at Gregory A. Hogan Catholic School, which is linked to fewer than five cases.

Cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Among those 12 and older, 75.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

—with files from Gabby Rodrigues, Matthew Trevithick and Kelly Wang



