Canada

2 people charged with assault after anti-vaccine protest at Toronto mall: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2021 11:09 am
Protesters and police are seen outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday. View image in full screen
Protesters and police are seen outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday. Twitter / @CarymaRules

TORONTO — A man and a woman have been charged with assault in relation to an anti-vaccine protest at a Toronto mall.

Police say two people were arrested Saturday after a clash between protestors and security staff at the Eaton Centre.

Videos circulating on social media show police and security guards trying to block protesters from entering the mall without masks, in violation of public health measures.

Read more: Ontario enforcement agencies report few incidents in early days of COVID-19 vaccine certificates

The Toronto Police Service says an Eaton Centre security guard was assaulted during the altercation.

The force says no protestors or mall staff members were injured.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman each face one count of assault and are due to appear in court Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
