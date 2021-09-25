SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ousted Liberal Kevin Vuong says he will continue as independent MP amid calls to resign

By David Lao Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 10:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Elected but rejected: ex-Liberal Kevin Vuong wins seat, will sit as independent, angering some voters' Elected but rejected: ex-Liberal Kevin Vuong wins seat, will sit as independent, angering some voters
Elected but rejected: ex-Liberal Kevin Vuong wins seat, will sit as independent, angering some voters

An ousted Liberal candidate says he’s going to continue as an independent Member of Parliament (MP) for his Toronto riding despite numerous calls for him to step down.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Kevin Vuong confirmed that he is going to stay on as the MP for Spadina-Fort York in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘It’s taken away our voice’: Calls grow for ousted Liberal Kevin Vuong to resign

“After taking time to reflect on recent events, I want to apologize for the lack of disclosure. I have decided to continue as an independent Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York and will work hard to serve the community,” read the statement.

Vuong was dropped by the Liberals just two days prior to the election after it was revealed that he’d been charged with sexual assault in 2019 and that a $1.5 million lawsuit was filed against him over his mask-making business.

The sexual assault charge has since been dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Vuong’s name was still on the ballot under the Liberals as there wasn’t enough time to reprint the ticket.

Earlier on Wednesday while ballots were still being counted, Vuong released a statement saying that he would “work hard” to earn the trust of those that doubt him as he looked to take the seat as an independent.

“I appreciate that not everyone is happy with my election, and I very much understand why it is different in my case,” he wrote.

“Allegations of sexual assault are a serious matter, deserving of more discussion than this statement can provide. For these reasons, I intend to address them at a later date more wholly in a dedicated forum.”

Many of the votes cast for Vuong were also sent as mail-in ballots prior to him being ousted, leading to several constituents — and politicians — issuing calls for him to step down and for a by-election to be called.

Click to play video: 'Vuong breaks silence with controversial projected win in Spadina-Fort York' Vuong breaks silence with controversial projected win in Spadina-Fort York
Vuong breaks silence with controversial projected win in Spadina-Fort York

One such politician is former Liberal MP Adam Vaughan, who held Vuong’s seat before deciding not to run for re-election in the 2021 federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

In a series of tweets Thursday, Vaughan said that he has “worked hard” to try and convince him to resign, though Vuong would announce his intention to continue as an independent in his earlier statement.

“His decision to take his seat and from that position seek to clear his name is another serious breach. MPs cannot use public office to advance private interests,” wrote Vaughan.

“The residents of Spadina Fort York deserve an MP with a clear mandate and an MP focused on their needs and who is focussed on being the community’s advocate. A by-election is the only option. If Vuong wishes to represent the best interest of the riding, he should resign.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Daina Goldfinger

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElection Results tag2021 federal election tagCanada election results tagcanada election toronto results tagkevin vuong charged tagkevin vuong liberals tagkevin vuong mp tagkevin vuong mp elect tagkevin vuong ontario tagliberal party mp tagliberals kevin vuong tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers