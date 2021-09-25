Long-awaited Summerland Secondary gym replacement project delayed

Send this page to someone via email

The years-long push to demolish and rebuild the aging Summerland Secondary gymnasium has been delayed as school officials rethink plans to least disrupt student activities.

In June 2020, the Okanagan-Skaha board of education announced its plan to commit $10.5 million to the gym replacement project and received formal approval from the Ministry of Education.

The initial plan was to start construction in the fall of 2021 and have the new gym available to students during the 2022/23 school year.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused construction delays which could impact a second school year.

Instead, school officials have decided to go back to the drawing board and submit a plan to build a second gymnasium on the property while retaining the existing gym.

“Upon review of the project, the board felt strongly that a prolonged construction timeline that could potentially impact a second school year would not be appropriate for our students, the school or the community of Summerland,” said board chair James Palanio in a press release.

“As we have returned to more regular in-class instruction and athletic activities this fall, we want to ensure our students’ learning and physical activity is supported through a seamless transition back to school both this year and next.”

Palanio said the board of education will begin the process of submitting a new proposal, but no timeline has been given.

The project is being funded through the sale of McNicoll Park Middle School in February 2020.

