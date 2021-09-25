SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, has 116 active infections

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 2:46 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say all of the new infections have been identified in the Central Health region and are under investigation.

There are currently 116 active cases of the virus in the province, with two people in hospital as a result of the disease.

Read more: N.L. expands public health restrictions, reports 45 new COVID cases as cluster grows

There have also been seven new recoveries.

Officials say they are dealing with three clusters of cases including in the Central Health region, the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and the Western Health region.

The source of infection in all three areas is still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2021.

