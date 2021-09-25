COVID-19: London Transit Commission introduces vaccine policy for drivers

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontario continues to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic, the London Transit Commission (LTC) is requiring its drivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The LTC said in a staff report that by Oct. 8, employees must confirm their vaccination status as one of the following:

Fully vaccinated

Not vaccinated due to medical exemption

Not vaccinated due to human rights exemption

Not vaccinated

Another piece of the policy requires that all employees be fully vaccinated or provide confirmation they meet one of the exemptions no later than Nov. 12.

“Employees failing to meet (the) criteria (will) result in corrective and/or disciplinary action,” the report read.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Policy also applies to contractors and consultants working for or on behalf of London Transit.

These positions include office cleaning and specialized service contractors.

The LTC says they will also have until Nov. 12 to provide an attestation that they meet one of the criteria set out in the policy.

“Failure to meet the established criteria will result in the removal of contractor/consultant from LTC premises, and/or the cancellation of the contract,” the report read.

In addition to the vaccination policy, a member of LTC’s Commission has requested a draft of a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy that would apply to all Commission members.

London Transit noted that the role of the Commission does not require regular visits to LTC workplaces or regular in-person interaction with employees.

The LTC has requested the Commission member to consider limiting the requirement for vaccination to Commission members who plan to attend the facilities or work in-person with employees.

The London Transit Commission is set to discuss this at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

