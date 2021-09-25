Missing Pimicikamak woman found safe: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Just hours after her family put out an emotional plea at Winnipeg’s Bear Clan headquarters, desperate for information, a missing woman from Cross Lake (Pimicikamak) First Nation has been found safe.

Jessie McKay was found in the late hours on Friday, according to her uncle, Christopher Ross.

Winnipeg police advised that she’d been located early Saturday morning.

McKay had been missing for nearly three weeks, after having been dropped off at a birthday party in the area of Redwood Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg on Sept. 5.

She called family members later that night but wasn’t heard from again.

Ross says the family “is overcome with happiness, tears of joy and glad she is OK.”

“A big thank you to the Winnipeg police and the Bear Clan for all their hard work. Also to Councillor Donnie McKay, thank you so much for all you did for the family. Thank you to Melanie Ferris and Hilda Anderson-Pyrz from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.”

