Canada

Calgary company donates plants to seniors for comfort in COVID times

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 9:14 pm
Calgary company Plantsie is donating plants to seniors dealing with pandemic isolation and loneliness Sept. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary company Plantsie is donating plants to seniors dealing with pandemic isolation and loneliness Sept. 24, 2021. Courtesy: Plantsie

A local plant company has teamed up with the United Way to stem social isolation for Calgary seniors.

On Friday, Plantsie handed out 100 plants to seniors dealing with a lack of contact with their family and friends because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Company founder Jeff Bradshaw said multiple studies have shown plants offer both psychological and physical health benefits, including improving mood, reducing fatigue and reducing loneliness.

Read more: Pandemic pets a lifesaver to many Canadians during COVID-19 isolation

“Like animals, houseplants can improve a person’s mood by allowing you to care for something other than yourself,” he said. “

“This can create a sense of connection which can alleviate feelings of loneliness. Plants are more than just home decor; they add a whole new dimension to otherwise lifeless space at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Plants were delivered to seniors through the Calgary Chinese Elderly Citizens’ Association and carya Calgary.

Bradshaw said the company has created two limited edition United Way plant arrangements, and $10 from each one sold will be donated to the United Way.

